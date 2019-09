Chelsea deservedly beat Brighton to make it their first home win of the season, courtesy of goals from Jorginho and Willian.

The Blues deservedly led when Jorginho scored a penalty after Adam Webster fouled Mason Mount.

Willian sealed Frank Lampard‘s first home win as a Premier League manager with a deflected strike from Callum Hudson-Odoi’s pass.