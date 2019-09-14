Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s EPL Feat

Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham, has become the second player aged 21 or below to score 2+ goals in 3 consecutive Premier League games, after five times Ballon D’or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, achieved a similar feat in December 2006.

The Lanky striker notched three goals during the Blues premier league clash with stubborn wolves in the domestic league fixture corresponding to matchday 4 to take his tally for the season to 7.

He was also on target when Chelsea hosted Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge during their third domestic league match of the current season.

Read Also: Chelse Striker, Tammy Abraham, Breaks 9-Year-Old English Record

Chelsea went on to defeat Wolves by five goals to two.