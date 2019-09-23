Chika Ike Pose Braless In Black Sexy Lingerie (Photos)

Talented Nollywood Actress, Chika Ike is not one to mess with.

Known for her roles in portraying woman power and an embodiment of talent, she is definitely not one to joke with.

She has also been showing her love for her body and what it means to be a black woman in a time like this.

The actress took to Instagram to share sultry photos of herself where she posed braless in black lingerie.

She looks alluring and beautiful in the sexy lingerie.

She shared the photos with the caption: ‘You have my attention’

See photos here: