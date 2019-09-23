Chika Ike Pose Braless In Black Sexy Lingerie (Photos)

by Michael
Chika Ike sexy Photos
Nollywood Actress Chika Ike

Talented Nollywood Actress, Chika Ike is not one to mess with.

Known for her roles in portraying woman power and an embodiment of talent, she is definitely not one to joke with.

She has also been showing her love for her body and what it means to be a black woman in a time like this.

READ ALSO – Actress Chika Ike Goes Unclad In New Photos Covered With Flowers

The actress took to Instagram to share sultry photos of herself where she posed braless in black lingerie.

She looks alluring and beautiful in the sexy lingerie.

She shared the photos with the caption: ‘You have my attention’

See photos here:

Chika Ike Sexy Photos
Chika Ike – ‘You Have My Attention’

 

Sexy Photos Of Chika Ike
Chika Ike
Tags from the story
chika ike
0

You may also like

Kanye West Pleads With Artist To Take Off Painting Of Kanye Passionately Kissing Kanye

Actor Sylvester Madu Celebrates His Birthday With Throwback Picture

Checkout The Customized Swarvroski Studded Bikini Toyin Lawani Will Be Wearing On Her Birthday

Sweet Revenge: Karen Gloats Over Imminent Sack Of Security Guard That Slapped Her

Annie Idibia

Between Annie Idibia And Fan Who Adviced Her To Buy Bikini That Would Cover Her Stretch Marks

CDQ Narrates Near Death Experience At The Hands Of SARS

A conspiracy was hatched to remove me as COSON chairman –Okoroji

Man & his braless fiancee release Pre-wedding photos, use Bicycle…see reactions

Photos Of Aisha Buhari Consoling The Daughter Of The Late Minister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *