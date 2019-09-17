Chimamanda Adichie Receives ‘Prism Of Reason’ Award In Germany

The Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie received ‘The Prism of Reason Award’ on her birthday in Germany. The Writer who turned 42, took to her Instagram to show her gratitude to her family, readers, friends and of course, ‘The Prism Of Reason Award’



She took photos from the event to her social media page and captioned it “So grateful to have received the ‘prism of Reason’ award from the citizen of Kassel, Germany, on my birthday, September 15. Grateful to have turned 42, Grateful for family, friends, and fans. Dalu nu rinne”