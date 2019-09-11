Chioma Reacts To Reports That She Has Put To Bed

Chioma Avril Rowland, girlfriend of Nigerian singer, Davido has reacted to rumors making the rounds that she has put to bed.

Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo on Tuesday announced that Chioma delivered a new baby boy, adding that she will be paying the alleged new mom a visit by the weekend.

Read Also: Kemi Olunloyo Announces Arrival Of Chioma’s Baby Boy (Photo)

Kemi tweeted; Congrats Chioma on the birth of your baby boy. I will come visit you this weekend #Kemitalks #Kemiolunloyo

Chioma has now reacted to the news via her Instastories.