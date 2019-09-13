Chioma Says ‘Yes’ As Davido Proposes With Diamond Ring

by Temitope Alabi
Davido and Chioma
Nigerian singer Davido has taken to Twitter to announce his engagement to beau, Chioma, and the social media space has been abuzz.

The music star took his girlfriend out on a dinner date in an expensive restaurant in London, where he proposed to her.

Sharing a photo of the ring he proposed with, the singer captioned; SHE SAID YES!!!! BIG ROCK

#ASSURANCE2020”

SHE SAID YES!!!! BIG ROCK 💎 #ASSURANCE2020 pic.twitter.com/OPzLR8azhY

— Davido (@iam_Davido) September 12, 2019

The couple who have been dating for a while now is also reportedly expecting their first child together. Chioma was seen at the engagement party rocking a baby bump.

Congratulations to the couple.

