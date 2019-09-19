Christiano Ronaldo In Search For ‘Edna’ Woman Who Helped Him When He Was Poor

Star footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo is in search of a  woman named ‘Edna’ and two other staff of McDonald’s, who gave him burgers when he was a poor kid back at Portugal.

The 34-year-old Juventus striker disclosed this during his in-depth interview with Piers Morgan on ITV.

The former Real Madrid star said he used to beg for burgers from three McDonald’s staff on the island of Madeira when he was a poor kid.

Cristiano

Now rated among the five richest footballers in the world, he is hoping to track down these women who helped him during his time of need.

“We were a little hungry. We have a McDonald’s next to the stadium, we knocked on the door and asked if they had any burgers,” he said “There was always Edna and two other girls. I never found them again.”

