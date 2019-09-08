Christians Who Change Church Are Prostitutes: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist and human right activist, Reno Omokri has advised Christians who move from church to stop criticising politicians.

Reno Omokri
Controversial social media critic, Reno Omokri

The social media critic opined that Christians attack politicians and describe them as prostitutes for cross carpeting.

Also Read: “I Was Wrong, Forgive Me” – Reno Omokri Apologizes For Speaking Against Church Practices

However, he opined that Christians who move from one church to another are also guilty of the same crime they accuse politicians of.

He advised that everyone should respect people’s imperfection while they strive to be better.

See his tweet below:

