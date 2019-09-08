Christians Who Change Church Are Prostitutes: Reno Omokri

Popular social media evangelist and human right activist, Reno Omokri has advised Christians who move from church to stop criticising politicians.

The social media critic opined that Christians attack politicians and describe them as prostitutes for cross carpeting.

However, he opined that Christians who move from one church to another are also guilty of the same crime they accuse politicians of.

He advised that everyone should respect people’s imperfection while they strive to be better.

See his tweet below: