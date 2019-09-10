Church Burglar Dies After Getting Stuck During Operation (VIDEO)

The pastor of a church at Abule Egba area of Lagos state was left in shock after he came for an early morning program on Tuesday only to find a burglar stuck to the church’s door.

The burglar was said to have died after forcing himself into the burglar-proof of the church while trying to cart away valuables in the church.

The burglar was said to be a constant menace on churches operating in the area as he was said to have successfully burgled a church days ago before luck ran out on him during his last operation.

Items recovered from him include his phone and with its torchlight on.

