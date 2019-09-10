Church Burglar Dies After Getting Stuck During Operation (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
File photo of a Burglar
File photo of a Burglar

The pastor of a church at Abule Egba area of Lagos state was left in shock after he came for an early morning program on Tuesday only to find a burglar stuck to the church’s door.

The burglar was said to have died after forcing himself into the burglar-proof of the church while trying to cart away valuables in the church.

Read Also: Redeemed Church Pastor slapped by Judge in the middle of service

The burglar was said to be a constant menace on churches operating in the area as he was said to have successfully burgled a church days ago before luck ran out on him during his last operation.

Items recovered from him include his phone and with its torchlight on.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Abule Egba
0

You may also like

NLC, TUC Working On New Wage Demand Despite Complain By Governors Over N18,000 Minimum Wage

Yobe Attack: Govt Improves Security Around Schools

Why We Left Textile Business For Cocaine Smuggling – Suspects

Strike: We’ve Lost Confidence In FG – ASUU

Chibok Abduction: 2 Israeli Anti-terror Experts Arrive Nigeria

Just In: OAP Tosyn Bucknor has died at 37

Abandoned Power Equipments To Be Distributed By Presidential Task Force

FG To Launch Security Campaign To Aid In The Fight Against Insurgency

Photo: President Buhari Prays For Nigeria In Saudi Arabia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *