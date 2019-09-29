Church Guards With Knives Allegedly Attack Singer Jaywon

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon was attacked by church guards wielding knives in his street.

Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon

The OAP took to his Instagram page to post an audio of the voice note the singer sent to him.

The singer narrated how a church activity blocked the passage to his street which led to an argument which eventually resulted in him being attacked by the church guards who held knives.

Listen to the audio below:

