Cindy Becomes The 17th Housemates To Be Evicted From BBNaija Show (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Cindy has been evicted from the reality show on Friday after she had the least votes in the 13th week.

Information Nigeria recalls Organizers of the on-going Big Brother Naija reality show announced that a ‘surprise eviction’ will begin on Thursday, which didn’t happen.

The show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu paid a surprise visit to the house moments after the heated fight between Tacha and Mercy and he told all the housemates on the eviction row to pack all their bags and luggages.

After he left the house, Ebuka announced the exit of Cindy from the house while he was on stage.

The singer, who is 17th housemates to be evicted, will be missed for her epic Michael Jackson performance during the comedy show in the house.

Watch the video below: