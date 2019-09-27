Cindy Entertains Basketmouth, Chigul With ‘Michael Jackson Performance’ (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Cindy entertained Basketmouth, Chigul alongside other comedians by dancing Michael Jackson.

Big Brother Naija housemate, Cindy

The housemates were given their final wager task by Biggie to put up a comedy show ahead of the live eviction on Thursday.

Other comedians present include, I Go Save, Kodjo Anim from London, Koloman, Titus, Dan The Humorous and Ik Osakioduwa.

The singer decided to thrill the guest by acting out her own comedy show in which Seyi, Diane and Frodd were to act as judges

Mike was also apart of the drama, playing the role of a bouncer take her off the stage.

While dancing, she kept saying, ‘She’s Bad and She Knows it’.

Watch the hilarious video below:

