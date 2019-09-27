Cindy Evicted From Big Brother Naija House

by Temitope Alabi
Cindy
Big Brother Naija housemate, Cindy

2019 BBNaija housemate Cindy has been evicted from the house.

Cindy became the seventeenth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

Read Also: BBNaija: Cindy Performs As Michael Jackson In Comedy Night Show (Video)

Cindy was up alongside Elozonam, Mike, Ike, and Tacha. Ebuka announced her eviction this morning to the surprise of many.

The eviction came shortly after Mercy and Tacha got into a heated argument which saw Mercy slamming Tacha saying she has both mouth and body odour.

Not long after this was said, Tacha was seen spraying perfume on herself as she continued to insult Mercy.

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Cindy, ike, mercy, Tacha
0

