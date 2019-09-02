Civil Society Group Protest $9.6bn Judgement At UK Embassy (Photos)

by Amaka

Members of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups staged a protest at the United Kingdom High Commission in Abuja on Monday.

The protesters at the UK Embassy in Abuja
The protesters are not in support of the British court’s decision to allow Process and Industrial Development Ltd to take over $9.6bn worth of Nigeria’s asset over a mismanaged gas contract.

Placards and Banners were seen with the inscriptions:

“$9.6bn Judgement Is a Big Fraud; 200 Million Nigerians Are Against $9.6bn UK judgment; Nigeria First, Always Always; Nigeria and Britain Are Friends Not Enemy”

The protesters remained determined to fight for a change in the judgement despite the heavy morning rainfall.

Reports claim armed policemen were placed at strategic positions within the premises of the embassy to ensure it doesn’t get out of hand.

See more photos below:

