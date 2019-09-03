Comedian Alibaba Attacks Buhari Over Xenophobia In South Africa

Popular comedian, Alibaba, has reacted to the Xenophobia attack on Nigerians in South Africa by saying when Nigerians have a president that can not take decisive actions when people are being killed in the country then what will he do when it happens outside the shore of the country.

Read Also: Ali Baba shares video of how every corrupt politician in Nigeria should be treated

Speaking via his Instagram page, he added that but if President Buhari pulls ant string then South African president who has not been able to stop the attack would be seen in the country as soon as possible.

See his post below: