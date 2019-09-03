Comedian Alibaba Attacks Buhari Over Xenophobia In South Africa

Popular comedian, Alibaba, has reacted to the Xenophobia attack on Nigerians in South Africa by saying when Nigerians have a president that can not take decisive actions when people are being killed in the country then what will he do when it happens outside the shore of the country.
Speaking via his Instagram page, he added that but if President Buhari pulls ant string then South African president who has not been able to stop the attack would be seen in the country as soon as possible.
Most times, some people just read the news hear the news, and do not know the undercurrents of the news. Many do not know the interconnections of the nexus of any news they hear. _ Shebi they say I’m a comedian… Ok. Let our president pull some strings, that South African President, who has not been able to stop the #xenophobic craze, will be made by those who own the big South African businesses in Nigeria, to come down, in less than 2 weeks. _ But when we have a President that can not take decisive action when people are being killed like flies in his country, what will he say when it happens outside Nigeria? _ Shioooooooor