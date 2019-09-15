Comedian Bovi’s Jokes Save Depressed Fan From Committing Suicide

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi shared screenshot of a DM he got from a depressed fan who revealed that watching his performance stopped her from committing suicide.
The comedian who revealed that he gets such messages from fans regualrly disclosed that his prayer when he joined the comedy industry was to make people laugh and also leave them happy.
Insisting that happiness is a choice, the comedian also stated people shouldn’t think that suicidal individuals are bluffing.
See his post below:
I get mails like this all the time. I remember vividly my prayer to God when I started stand-up comedy professionally; “dear God, I don’t just want to make people laugh. I want to make them happy”. Mental health issues are real. Let’s not think people are bluffing all the time. Even people who threaten to take their lives but don’t also need help. Lastly, happiness is a choice. Let’s always remember that.