Comedian Bovi’s Jokes Save Depressed Fan From Committing Suicide

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi shared screenshot of a DM he got from a depressed fan who revealed that watching his performance stopped her from committing suicide.

The comedian who revealed that he gets such messages from fans regualrly disclosed that his prayer when he joined the comedy industry was to make people laugh and also leave them happy.

Insisting that happiness is a choice, the comedian also stated people shouldn’t think that suicidal individuals are bluffing.

See his post below:

