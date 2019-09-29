Comedian Jollof Threatens To Beat Up Tunde Ednut Over Tacha

by Michael
Mr Jollof
Nigerian comedian Mr Jollof

Popular Warri Comedian Mr. Jolloff has threatened to beat up popular Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, for constantly shading disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha on his Instagram page.

Tunde Ednut has not hidden his hatred for Tacha as he has constantly been ridiculing and trolling the 23-year-old Tacha for the past 3months since she made it into the popular reality TV show.

Mr. Jollof, like other well-meaning Nigerians who feel Tunde Ednut is going too far, have come out to warn the blogger to desist from the childish clout chasing act or face the consequences.

See His Post Here:

Mr. Jollof
Mr. Jollof
0

