Commercial Driver Filmed Changing Gear Between Female Passenger’s Thighs (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

The video of a commercial bus driver captured changing gear between a woman’s thighs while driving his bus has got people talking on social media.

Gear change in between the thighs of a lady
Gear change in between the thighs of a lady

In a video shared online, the female passenger, wearing a short dress, is seen sitting beside the driver, with the gear stick between her thighs.

Whenever the driver needs to change gears, he reaches for the stick between the woman’s thighs and shifts it, then keeps driving. As for the woman, she doesn’t flinch as this happens.

The Twitter user who shared the video said it happened in Lagos.

Watch the video below:

