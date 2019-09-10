Commercial Sex Workers Protest In Kenya, Demand Condoms, Lubricants From Government (VIDEO)

Commercial sex workers in Machakos, Kenya, have hit the street to stage a protest demanding that the government provide condoms and lubricants to them to attract more investors.

The group leader pointed out that their work is a source of revenue for the government.

”We as sex workers are here today to ask Machakos county government what it plans to do as we are the key population in this county.

“We want to make sure that sex workers get lubricants.

“We say sex work is work because we pay for the house, it takes care of the children”

“Many tourists come to Kenya because when they come there is everything, there is sex, what! There is nothing you will miss” he added.

Watch the video below: