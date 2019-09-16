Confusion As Sex Worker, Customer Banter Words Over Sex Position (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Video of a man who chased a prostitute out of his house for refusing the sex style he wants has gone viral on social media.

Prostitute
Man chase prostitute out of his house after refusing doggy style

The video captured the heated argument between the man and the sex worker over the style the man wanted.

Also Read: [Video]: Dwarf Severely Beaten Over Missing Penis In Enugu

The sex worker was heard saying “balance you what” as the man told her to give back some of the money he paid her over the attitude she put up when they arrived his apartment.

The unidentified lady, however, stood her ground, stating that the man should have told her the sex styles he wanted before taking her home.

She told him to “add money” if he wants d*ggy and also rebuked him over the way he spoke to her. He ended up sending her out of his apartment.

Watch the video below:

 

0

You may also like

LASTMA commander attacked by hoodlums

Teddy A replies troll who mocked him for having only artistes of “shaku shaku” boys at his event

10,000 Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria – United Nations

Amber Rose reveals she is still in love with Rapper, 21 Savage (Photo)

Ahmed Musa’s expensive car collection. (Photos)

#BBNaija: Cee-C looks stunning as she rocks N348,000 black YSL-Heel Pump

Lady happy to be sharing a babydaddy with her best friend

Police arrests Robbers who shot Ogun State DPO

Father Mbaka predicts doom for Buhari after abandoning him, slams Peter Obi & Atiku Abubakar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *