Corps Member Kidnapped, Abductors Demand N50m Ransom

by Valerie Oke

A corps member identified as Igwebuike Amilia Nkechi with registration number PL/19B/1423 has been abducted from her home in Jos.

Igwebuike was said to have been whisked away in the early hours of Monday by suspected kidnappers.

The victim was attached to Jos North local government secretariat in Plateau State for her primary assignment, according to reports.

Read Also: NYSC Will Not Pay Ransom For Kidnapped Corps Members

The suspected abductors have also been said to have contacted the family members of the victims, demanding a ransom of N5 million for her safe release.

The spokesperson of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Plateau State, Jennifer Laha confirmed the incident and said staff of the corps were on their way to meet with the State Commissioner of Police on the incident.

Tags from the story
Igwebuike Amilia Nkechi, Jennifer Laha, nysc
0

You may also like

PHOTOS: Three UNIPORT Students Brutally Beaten And Burnt Alive In Port Harcourt

Death Toll In Langtang Massacre Hits 70

Abia Demolishes Umuahia Market Built In 1935

Abia Demolishes Umuahia Market Built In 1935

1727 Ghost Workers Exposed In Abia

Jonathan, Wife Pay Condolence Visit To Awolowos, Says HID Was A ‘Rare Mother’

Boko Haram Sacks 7 Communities In Borno

Photos: Folorunsho Alakija Replaced By Isabel Dos Santos as the Richest Black Woman in Africa

“Where is the money?” Court Orders CBN to Produce Cecilia Ibru’s Loot

Video: Police ordered the killing of my private secretary – Oshiomhole

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *