Corps Member Kidnapped, Abductors Demand N50m Ransom

A corps member identified as Igwebuike Amilia Nkechi with registration number PL/19B/1423 has been abducted from her home in Jos.

Igwebuike was said to have been whisked away in the early hours of Monday by suspected kidnappers.

The victim was attached to Jos North local government secretariat in Plateau State for her primary assignment, according to reports.

The suspected abductors have also been said to have contacted the family members of the victims, demanding a ransom of N5 million for her safe release.

The spokesperson of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Plateau State, Jennifer Laha confirmed the incident and said staff of the corps were on their way to meet with the State Commissioner of Police on the incident.