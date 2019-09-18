Cossy Ojiakor Slams Followers As She’s Called Out For Exposing Her Boobs

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial Nollywood actress, Cossy Ojiakor took to her Instagram page to reveal her huge cleavage’s which earned her criticisms from some of her followers.

Cossy Orjiakor
Cossy Ojiakor

The actress, while advertising her YouTube page, lifted her blouse to expose her boobs. She also had on no bra, so this made the act all the more scandalous.

Also Read: Xenophobia: Let Us Choose How We Want To Die — Cossy Orjiakor

Instagram users called her out for having nothing to give save for exposing her body. But she didn’t appreciate the critic, and she went after her critics.

See the heated exchanges below:

Cossy Ojiakor
Cossy Ojiakor’s post
Cossy Ojiakor
Cossy’s post
Cossy
Cossy’s post
Tags from the story
cossy orjiakor
0

