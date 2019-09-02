Cossy Orjiakor’s Boobs Nearly Spills Out Of Her Skimpy Outfit While Twerking (Videos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Cossy Ojiakor recently shared raunchy videos of herself twerking in a skimpy outfit which put her boobs on display.

Ojiakor donned a small bralette and a skimpy skirt.

Information Nigeria recalls the video vixen had caused a stir online after she revealed some private information about her sex life.

Taking to Instagram, Cossy captioned one of the twerk videos,

“Monday morning workout.”

Watch the videos below: