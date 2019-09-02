Cossy Orjiakor’s Boobs Nearly Spills Out Of Her Skimpy Outfit While Twerking (Videos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Cossy Ojiakor recently shared raunchy videos of herself twerking in a skimpy outfit which put her boobs on display.
Ojiakor donned a small bralette and a skimpy skirt.
Information Nigeria recalls the video vixen had caused a stir online after she revealed some private information about her sex life.
Taking to Instagram, Cossy captioned one of the twerk videos,
“Monday morning workout.”
Read Also: South Africans Blame Nigerians As Pantless Dancer Goes Wild At Filling Station (Video)
Watch the videos below:
View this post on Instagram
Monday morning workout … 🤣 follow my Patreon account link in bio… for sexier twerk videos 👅…. I just realized why am always happy 😣 it’s because I use solar …24hrs light installed by @almond_technologies and to think I have never mentioned them😫 over 2yrs now …so bad of me