Court Grants Dammy Krane N50,000 Bail Over Alleged Defamation

Johnson Oyindamola, popular known as Dammy Krane was arraigned before the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos by the police today.

He was accused to have threatened to attack staff of a betting company, MerryBet, verbally and online after a business deal between them went sour.

Police Prosecutor, Insp. J. I. Enang told the court that the 27-year-old singer attended a betting competition organized by the betting company and went on rampage after he lost during the competition on July 29th at Cool FM in Lagos. The prosecutor also added that Dammy Krane went on to post a video on the internet accusing the sports betting company of owing him.

“The defendant, however, demanded some money for appearing on the show, the firm disagreed, insisting that the sum was only for the winners. The musician subsequently breached a contractual agreement with the firm. He also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by posting audio and a video message on Cool FM 96.9,” Enang said.

According to the prosecutor, the offenses contravened Sections 168 (d), 301 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Dammy Krane’s lawyer, Adebayo Oniyelu, thereafter asked the court to grant him bail with a promise that as a public figure, Dammy Krane will not jump bail.

“We humbly apply for the bail of the defendant. Section 35 (5) states that an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. He is a popular musician, if granted bail, he will not jump bail; Meanwhile, he has been in police custody since Sept. 13,” Oniyelu told the court.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Folashade Botoku, granted the singer bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned till October 11th for mention.