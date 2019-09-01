US Court Grants N27m Bail To Nigerian Fraud Suspect

by Verity
One of the 77 Nigerians arrested late August by the United States authorities, Ifeanyi Agwuegbo has been granted bail.

The suspect, in a vast business email fraud busted by the FBI, appeared in a Texas court on August 27.

Peter Bray, an American magistrate who heard his preliminary bail application at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, asked the suspect to be released on a bond of $75,000 (N27.2 million).

The suspect was also asked to provide at least $5,000 deposit and one surety whose signature must be obtained before the defendant could be released.

