Court Orders Immediate Release Of Sowore; Threatens To Jail DSS DG For Contempt

The immediate release of Omoyele Sowore by the DSS has been ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Court has now issued a threat to the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, saying he would face jail term should the agency continue to refuse to release Sowore.

Read Also: Fani Kayode Hails Court Ruling Ordering Release Of Omoyele Sowore

A “notice of disobedience to order of court” issued by the court today Thursday, was addressed to the DSS DG, directing the boss of the secret police to comply with the court order or face grave consequences, which includes “commitment to prison”.