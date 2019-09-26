Court Orders Immediate Release Of Sowore; Threatens To Jail DSS DG For Contempt

by Temitope Alabi
Sahara-Reporters Omoyele Sowore
Sahara-Reporters Omoyele Sowore

The immediate release of Omoyele Sowore by the DSS has been ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Court has now issued a threat to the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, saying he would face jail term should the agency continue to refuse to release Sowore.

Read Also: Fani Kayode Hails Court Ruling Ordering Release Of Omoyele Sowore

A “notice of disobedience to order of court” issued by the court today Thursday, was addressed to the DSS DG, directing the boss of the secret police to comply with the court order or face grave consequences, which includes “commitment to prison”.

Sowore
Sowore
Tags from the story
DSS, Omoyele Sowore, Yusuf Bichi
0

You may also like

Court Remands Civil Servants In Prison Over Alleged N14.8m Job Scam

Female suicide bomber injure 28 persons in Borno State

NFF to name Under-17 tournament after Rashidi Yekini

Nigerian man sentenced to life imprisonment in Cambodia for drug trafficking

buhari sign bills

I Will Block Possible Padding Of 2017 Budget, Buhari Vows

138 suspected drug dealers arrested by NDLEA in Lagos

Couple trade their daughter to pay bills

Robber Traced To His House After Stealing Lawyer’s N95K Worth Of Phone (Photo)

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi to hold Naming Ceremony of his two set of twins on the same day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *