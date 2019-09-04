Court Remands Woman In Prison For Allegedly Killing Her Daughter

by Temitope Alabi
Mother beats her child to death

Elizabeth Akinola Babalola, the mother who allegedly beat her four-year-old daughter, Testimony, to death has been remanded in prison.

Elizabeth was arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure, on Tuesday.

Elizabeth and her husband, Felix Babalola, allegedly beat the child to death over claims that she is a witch.

The husband is reportedly at large now.

The mother had rushed the child to the hospital after she slumped and escaped with her corpse immediately the child was pronounced dead.

