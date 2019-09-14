Court Sends Hollywood Actress Felicity Huffman To Jail

Former Desperate Housewives actress, Felicity Huffman, has bagged 14-day jail sentence over her role in the college admissions scandal that surfaced a few months ago in the US.

Felicity was sentenced to 250 hours of community service and $30,000 fine.

The actress had admitted that she paid $15,000 (£11,500) to have her daughter’s exam answers secretly corrected in 2017.

“There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period,” Huffman said in a statement after her sentencing. “I would like to apologise again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions.

“And I especially want to apologise to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.”

Prosecutors have also charged 51 people in the admissions scandal to include coaches and others, and 15 of the 34 parents charged have pleaded guilty.

Judge Indira Talwani in his judgement said; “trying to be a good mother does not excuse”Huffman is expected to report to prison in six weeks.