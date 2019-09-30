Court Sends Sowore, Bakare Back To DSS Custody

by Verity
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has ordered that the convener of RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore be remanded in custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, till Friday when it will hear his bail application.

Trial Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu remanded Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Adebayo Bakare (Mandate), on Monday after they pleaded not guilty to a seven-count charge the Federal Government preferred against them.

Read Also: Sowore Appears In Court Over Treason, Terrorism

The court had asked the defendants to choose between Kuje and Suleja prisons, but Sowore’s lawyer, Mr. Olumide Fusika, SAN, prayed the court to allow them to remain in the custody of the DSS till the next adjourned date.

Sowore while being whisked away by the DSS was heard chanting and urging Nigerians to rise against bad governance, as he was being whisked away by security agents amid protest from some of his supporters that attended the proceeding.

