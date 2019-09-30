Court Sentences Whistleblower To Prison For Giving Fake Information

A 29-year old whistleblower, James Urah, has been sentenced to two years in prison for giving false information with the intention to mislead the ICPC.

Justice Angela Otaluka of an FCT High Court Apo on Monday, however, explained that the convict had spent two years in custody and as such, has been deemed to have served his sentence.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the convict was charged to court in 2017 on a two-count charge of knowingly providing false information and giving a false name.

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) arraigned Urah, the ICPC Counsel, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, told the court that sometime in September 2017, Urah gave false information concerning a Senator who hid money on his farm.

Urah said he had personal knowledge of the transfer of a huge sum of money from Abuja to a poultry farm in Niger by his boss. He noted also that Urah gave his name as John Godwin which was later realised to be a false name.