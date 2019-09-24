Court Strikes Out DSS Application To Further Detain Sowore

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out the application by the Department of State Services (DSS) to further detain the publisher of SaharaReporters and convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.

According to TVC, Sowore’s lawyer, Femi Falana, on Monday persuaded the court to order the immediate release of his client as the prosecution is no longer interested in detaining him further.

However, the Counsel to the DSS objected to the oral application for release, saying that Sowore has been formally charged for treasonable felony, which is a capital offence.

The DSS is, therefore, praying the Court to deny the respondent bail due to the fresh charges filed against him.

Responding, Falana said that the application for bail was withdrawn and the prosecutor’s application for further remand was also withdrawn.

Sowore’s counsel, who added that the new charges can not automatically change in a remand order, therefore urged the court to disregard the submission of the prosecutor.