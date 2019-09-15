Court Vacates Forfeiture Order On Okorocha’s Property

by Eyitemi
Senator Okorocha
Senator Okorocha

The member representing Imo West senatorial district in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha, can now breathe relief as a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has vacated a forfeiture order secured by the EFCC on some of his properties and that of some members of his family.

The EFCC had earlier obtained an order of interim forfeiture on some properties belonging to him, wife and his daughter.

Read Also: APC Repaid Me With Evil For Good: Rochas Okorocha

A 16 – block 96 – flat structure and an eight – bungalow multimillion naira estate, hotel, two schools, shopping plaza, supermarket, hospital, and four vehicles.

“The same was known to those close to the state as,  East High College, East High Academy, Willowood Hotel, House of Freeda, Dews of Hope hospital and Market Square Supermarket.

