COZA: Keep Your Ignorance Inside Your Pocket: Nollywood Actor Slams Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed Kemi Olunloyo by asking the self-styled investigative journalist to either support Busola Dakolo in the rape allegation levied against Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, or keep her ignorance and foolery to herself.
The Nollywood actor made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, 11th September.
What he wrote below:
@kemiolunloyo If you can not support #BusolaDakolo, keep your IGNORANCE & foolery inside your pocket… Like seriously, when are women ever going to start supporting each other in #Nigeria? Even if men are criticizing @busoladakolo should women join the folly train? #KemiOlunloyo i am the only popular #actor in #Nollywood that has ever gotten the attention of an A-List #American celebrity, so, to an extent, i am big globally, and i can tell you the #MeToo movement in #America is ashamed of women like you, supporting women does not mean you dont question their #story, no, it means you feel their pain and #share in their grief, is that not what #good women do? Madam Kemi, are you not a #mother? So why is your foolery this expensive?