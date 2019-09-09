Crew Member Attacks Davido With Broken Bottle (VIDEO)

The Lekki home of Davido, a popular Nigerian singer, was thrown into drama after a clash broke out between the singer and one of his crew member, Obama.

According to the video which is currently trending on the internet, the crew member was seen with a broken bottle, hurling insults at the singer.

Davido ordered his security details to bundle him out of his house before going on to narrate how he paid over N14m as compensation after Obama almost beat a girl to death.

It is still unknown what actually broke out between the duo as at the time of this report.

Watch the video below: