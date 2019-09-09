Crew Member Attacks Davido With Broken Bottle (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Davido
Popular singer, Davido

The Lekki home of Davido, a popular Nigerian singer, was thrown into drama after a clash broke out between the singer and one of his crew member, Obama.

According to the video which is currently trending on the internet, the crew member was seen with a broken bottle, hurling insults at the singer.

Davido ordered his security details to bundle him out of his house before going on to narrate how he paid over N14m as compensation after Obama almost beat a girl to death.

Read Also: Go And Marry – Davido Advises Timaya, Peruzzi, Others (Video)

It is still unknown what actually broke out between the duo as at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

#Davido sends his crew member out of his house after a bitter clash . . There was pandemonium in the early hours of today at the Lekki home of Nigerian singer, Davido, as one of his crew members, Obama, engaged him in a bitter exchange. . . The genesis of the fight isn’t really clear, but an insider said Obama stormed the house around 5a.m, today, broke a bottle and started insulting Davido. The exchange got so heated that the singer had to order him out. . . However, after he was ushered out, they continued the verbal exchange, with Davido reminding everyone how he recently had to fork out the sum of N14m as compensation after Obama nearly beat a girl to death. . . He challenged him to deny the claim and went further to state that he has had enough, while adding that Obama can go and do his worse. The latter however responded by telling Davido “fcuk you.”

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
Davido
0

You may also like

Afrimma releases nomination list for 2018; Wizkid, Davido lead with highest nominations (Full list)

The Trophy arrives tomorrow: ABJ, Lasgidi, are you “Ready For?

African American couple steal the show at prom by dancing Shaku Shaku, Shoki and other Nigerian dance steps

Prostitute Turned Gospel Singer: Maheeda Says: “If My Husband Wasn’t A Millionaire, I Wouldn’t Have Married Him”

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Lands Lucrative Multi-million Deal With Scanfrost [Photos]

Davido And Chioma Now Into Danfo And Motorsports Business

Read Various confessions of Women sharing the worst things they’ve done to a Man

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma hits back at two trolls for calling her short and ugly

Davido and Tiwa Savage nominated for 2018 BET Awards (See Full List)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *