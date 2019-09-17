Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down In Tears During Emotional Interview

A video showing Cristiano Ronaldo break down in tears have surfaced online.

Ronaldo was seen crying after watching an emotional video of his late father praising him for the first time.

His father, Jose Dinis Aveiro, who was an alcoholic and a former soldier died of liver failure at the age of 52. Ronaldo was 20.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, the former Manchester United, and Real Madrid was shown a video of his father Jose Dinis Aveiro celebrating him ahead of the Euro 2004 tournament held in Portugal.

Ronaldo, crying, said: “I never saw the video. I never saw that video. Unbelievable.”

On his rape accusation, he said: ‘It makes you feel so bad.’

‘One day I was at home in the living room with my girlfriend and then the news they speak about Cristiano Ronaldo, this and that,’ he said. ‘You listen to you kids coming down the stairs and you change the channel because I was embarrassed, I feel embarrassed.”