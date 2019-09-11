Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Four Goals As Portugal Beats Lithuania In Euro 2020 Qualifier

by Temitope Alabi
Juventus Forward Cristiano Ronaldo just netted four goals as Portugal beat Lithuania in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Ronaldo, who has been in the news for a while following some rape allegations against him, now has 93 international goals in his resume which is 16 behind Iran legend Ali Daei’s world record.

Last night’s game has now placed Portugal in an automatic qualifying place, which has them five points behind Group B leaders Ukraine.

This was described as the eighth international hat-trick for 34-year-old Ronaldo, who netted four against in Andorra in 2016.

 

