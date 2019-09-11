Cristiano Ronaldo Wages: Juventus Star’s Stunning Salary Compared To Rivals, Team-mates

Italian newspaper, Gazzetta dello Sport, has revealed that five times Ballon D’or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, is the highest earner in the Italian Serie A and even earns over 3 times more than the second-highest earner in the league.

According to the Italian newspaper, the Portuguese earns £28million-a-year in wages at Juventus after taxes while Juventus’s new signing Matthijs de Ligtis the second-highest earner in Serie A as he takes home £7.2million-a-year plus bonuses.

Cristiano Ronaldo only left Real Madrid to join Juventus two seasons ago after helping the Spanish giant to an unprecedented Champions League treble.

SEE SERIE A TOP FIVE EARNERS.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – £28m

2. Matthijs de Ligt – £7.2m

3. Romelu Lukaku – £6.7m

4. Gonzalo Higuain – £6.7m

5. Paulo Dybala – £6.5m