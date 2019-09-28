Crossdresser, James Brown Promises To Deal With Mercy For Causing Tacha’s Disqualification(VIDEO)

Evicted Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, seems to have a thing with the Nigerian transgender as another crossdresser, James Brown, has identified with the reality TV star after Bobrisky openly rooted for her.

James Brown, in a now-viral video, threatened Mercy for causing the disqualification of Tacha.

While Bobrisky is yet to make a statement since the disqualification of Tacha, James Brown on his part has asked Mercy not to leave the house because she would be severely dealt with if she comes out.

Watch the video below: