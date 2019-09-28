Crossdresser, James Brown Promises To Deal With Mercy For Causing Tacha’s Disqualification(VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
BBNaija Housemtes, Tacha and Mercy
Evicted Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, seems to have a thing with the Nigerian transgender as another crossdresser, James Brown, has identified with the reality TV star after Bobrisky openly rooted for her.

James Brown, in a now-viral video, threatened Mercy for causing the disqualification of Tacha.

Read Also: BBNaija: What Is Mercy Still Doing In The House, If Tacha Was Disqualified?: Daddy Freeze

While Bobrisky is yet to make a statement since the disqualification of Tacha, James Brown on his part has asked Mercy not to leave the house because she would be severely dealt with if she comes out.

Watch the video below:

