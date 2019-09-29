Cubana Chief Priest Celebrates Mercy’s Birthday In Funny Way (Video)

by Michael
Cubana Chief Priest
Cubana Chief Priest

Owerri influencer and celebrity barman, Cubana Chief priest celebrates big brother naija housemate, Mercy’s birthday in the club.

Celebrating in a funny way, the rich entertainer poured  Moët Champagne on her photograph in Owerri.

READ ALSO – Bloody liar! Cubana Chief Priest wickedly drags Hushpuppi in new social media rant

Mercy marked her 26th birthday in the Big Brother Naija house and Cubana chief priest is so much obsessed by her character.

Recall that he had also promised her five juicy endorsement deals after leaving the Big Brother Naija house when the show is over.

Watch The Video Here:

 

Tags from the story
Big Brother Naija, Cubana Chief Priest, mercy
0

You may also like

BBNaija’s TBoss is a Happy Bride in New Romantic Wedding Photos

Kayode And Makashe’s Wedding Cake That Will Make Your Eyes Pop Out In Shock

Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon Reacts To Jim Iyke’s Deliverance

“You Glow Differently When You Are Not Hating” – Olakunle Churchill Shades Tonto Dikeh

I Have Very Small Chest Because I Was A Footballer – Beautiful Ghanaian Actress Says (Photos)

Adebayo Faleti Son Reveals That His Father Died After Morning Prayer

Toke Makinwa’s Estranged Husband Welcomes First Child With Lover

Hard Guy! Actor Yomi Fash-Lanso Reveals He Has Never Been Heartbroken By A Woman

Prosecutor sets up Hollywood s*xual assault task force

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *