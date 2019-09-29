Cubana Chief Priest Celebrates Mercy’s Birthday In Funny Way (Video)

Owerri influencer and celebrity barman, Cubana Chief priest celebrates big brother naija housemate, Mercy’s birthday in the club.

Celebrating in a funny way, the rich entertainer poured Moët Champagne on her photograph in Owerri.

READ ALSO – Bloody liar! Cubana Chief Priest wickedly drags Hushpuppi in new social media rant

Mercy marked her 26th birthday in the Big Brother Naija house and Cubana chief priest is so much obsessed by her character.

Recall that he had also promised her five juicy endorsement deals after leaving the Big Brother Naija house when the show is over.

Watch The Video Here: