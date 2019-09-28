Dabota Lawson Promises To Give Tacha Skincare Products To Help With Her Alleged Body Odour

by Temitope Alabi
dabota lawson
Dabota lawson

Former beauty queen and businesswoman Dabota Lawson has taken to her page to also react to former BBNaija housemate Tacha’s body odour.

Tacha has been for hours now been ridiculed online following her fight with Mercy which saw the latter revealing that she has body odour.

Read Also: Matilda Obaseki Reveals Why Nigerians Hate Tacha

Reacting to this, Dabota pledged to give Tacha some of her skincare products.

In her words;

“Sincerely feel bad for. @symply_tacha . You guys will kill every inch of her self esteem and break her spirit. As a young girl seeing  people especially men make fun her the way some of you are is really heart breaking . Imagine if she was your sister and people were treating her this way.  Nobody is perfect , those of you maliciously attacking her in the name of dropping a comment or airing your views are no different from her . There’s no unpleasant smell that cannot be gotten rid of with the right skincare products so what’s the big deal? But she will never be able to get rid of the trauma this whole thing will cause her . Of all the addiction in the world, attention seeking seem to be worst of them all in this day and age . The way grown women and men have embarrassed themselves in the past  24 hours is beyond me. Too bad. I’m so scared for the world our kids are growing into. I would like to personally sponsor her to a full body makeover and aesthetic care with. Full set of makeup from and skin care product  .. please get in touch with me let’s make you GLOW!!!

Tags from the story
Dabota Lawson, Tacha
0

You may also like

Diamond Platnumz Shades His 1st Babymama As He Reconciles With 2nd baby Mama

New £260,000 Ferrari Burns To A Crisp Just One Hour After It Was Bought (Photos)

Nollywood Actor, Ali Nuhu Revealed as the Face of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer Campaign

Doctor cuts off Baby’s head inside Mother’s womb during delivery

lynxxx celebrates 4 years as born again

With Tattoo, Lynxxx Celebrates Four Years As Born-Again Christian

Why we didn’t renew Chidinma’s contract – Ill Bliss

P-Square Feud: Peter Okoye Shuns Fan Who Insulted Paul… READ What He Said!!!

Nigerian Lady sends shout out to all her boyfriend’s sidechics

See Beautiful Photo Of Styl-Plus’ Tunde With His Wife And Kids

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *