Dabota Lawson Promises To Give Tacha Skincare Products To Help With Her Alleged Body Odour

Former beauty queen and businesswoman Dabota Lawson has taken to her page to also react to former BBNaija housemate Tacha’s body odour.
Tacha has been for hours now been ridiculed online following her fight with Mercy which saw the latter revealing that she has body odour.
Reacting to this, Dabota pledged to give Tacha some of her skincare products.
In her words;
“Sincerely feel bad for. @symply_tacha . You guys will kill every inch of her self esteem and break her spirit. As a young girl seeing people especially men make fun her the way some of you are is really heart breaking . Imagine if she was your sister and people were treating her this way. Nobody is perfect , those of you maliciously attacking her in the name of dropping a comment or airing your views are no different from her . There’s no unpleasant smell that cannot be gotten rid of with the right skincare products so what’s the big deal? But she will never be able to get rid of the trauma this whole thing will cause her . Of all the addiction in the world, attention seeking seem to be worst of them all in this day and age . The way grown women and men have embarrassed themselves in the past 24 hours is beyond me. Too bad. I’m so scared for the world our kids are growing into. I would like to personally sponsor her to a full body makeover and aesthetic care with. Full set of makeup from and skin care product .. please get in touch with me let’s make you GLOW!!!