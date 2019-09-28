Dabota Lawson Promises To Give Tacha Skincare Products To Help With Her Alleged Body Odour

Former beauty queen and businesswoman Dabota Lawson has taken to her page to also react to former BBNaija housemate Tacha’s body odour.

Tacha has been for hours now been ridiculed online following her fight with Mercy which saw the latter revealing that she has body odour.

Read Also: Matilda Obaseki Reveals Why Nigerians Hate Tacha

Reacting to this, Dabota pledged to give Tacha some of her skincare products.

In her words;