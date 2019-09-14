Daddy Freeze Gives More Insight On How ‘Fingering, Giving Head’ Is Biblical

Daddy Freeze has taken to his Instagram page to give more insight into how it is biblical to give one’s partner head and also fingering.
According to the controversial OAP who made the remark in reaction to a revelation by a Nigerian life coach who shared the biblical verses supporting oral sex, Song of Solomon 2:3 is another bible verse that supports such.
He further added that it is important to bear in mind that the word ”Vagina” and ”penis” didn’t exist at the time. He then advises his followers to replace the word ”apple tree” in the scripture verse with ”penis” for better understanding.
See what he posted below:
Well he is actually right, let me give another scripture to support him. – Just as in Elizabethan/Early modern English ‘nothing’ actually was a slang that meant vagina, ‘much ado about nothing’ is a clear illustration of this, likewise in ancient Hebrew and Aramaic, the ‘apple tree’ was a slang for the penis. Put this into perspective as you read the following verse, also asking yourself which fruit does a man have that is pleasant to a woman’s taste.🙄 – ◄ Song of Solomon 2:3 ► New International Version Like an apple tree among the trees of the forest is my beloved among the young men. I delight to sit in his shade, and his fruit is sweet to my taste.
What the Nigerian guy said: