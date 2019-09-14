Daddy Freeze Gives More Insight On How ‘Fingering, Giving Head’ Is Biblical

Daddy Freeze has taken to his Instagram page to give more insight into how it is biblical to give one’s partner head and also fingering.

According to the controversial OAP who made the remark in reaction to a revelation by a Nigerian life coach who shared the biblical verses supporting oral sex, Song of Solomon 2:3 is another bible verse that supports such.

He further added that it is important to bear in mind that the word ”Vagina” and ”penis” didn’t exist at the time. He then advises his followers to replace the word ”apple tree” in the scripture verse with ”penis” for better understanding.

See what he posted below:

What the Nigerian guy said: