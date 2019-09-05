Daddy Freeze Reacts As Pastor Dies After Fasting For 30 Days

by Valerie Oke
Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze

A 37-year-old Zambia pastor named Brighton Samanjoba reportedly died after subjecting himself to 30 days of fasting.

He was said to have died on day 10 as a result of malnutrition.

Reacting to the story, Daddy Freeze, a popular On-Air Personality has said that the pastor died of ignorant before going on to wish the deceased a good rest.

What he wrote:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Poor soul died of ignorance, R.I.P – Ignorance is NOT bliss, IT’S SUICIDE!

A post shared by FRZ (@daddyfreeze) on Sep 5, 2019 at 6:44am PDT

0

