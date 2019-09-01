Daddy Freeze Reacts As RCCG Erect Church Under Utility Pole Of High-Tension Wires

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the viral video of a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) built under high tension wires.

The trending video which surfaced online showed a Redeem Christian Church Of God erected into the utility pole of high-tension wires in Ayobo, Lagos.

Reacting to the video, Freeze expressed that if this was the general overseer, Pastor Adeboye’s way of building a church on every street, it is not working.

See his post below: