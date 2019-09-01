Daddy Freeze Reacts As RCCG Erect Church Under Utility Pole Of High-Tension Wires

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the viral video of a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) built under high tension wires.

Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze and Pastor Adeboye

The trending video which surfaced online showed a Redeem Christian Church Of God erected into the utility pole of high-tension wires in Ayobo, Lagos.

Also Read: Bride Price Is Biblical But No Christian Is Mandated To Pay It: Daddy Freeze

Reacting to the video, Freeze expressed that if this was the general overseer, Pastor Adeboye’s way of building a church on every street, it is not working.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze, pastor adeboye, RCCG
0

You may also like

Tonto Dikeh’s butt in this new photo is really unbelievable!

Comedienne Lepacious Bose Marks Her Birthday With Charming Photos

Checkout this wall painting of Cardi B in Brooklyn that looks more like Tonto Dikeh (photo)

Okey Bakassi and wife, Zizi celebrate 17th wedding anniversary

Nigerian Celebrities Attends Adeniyi Johnson’s Surprise Birthday Party (Photos)

Dammy Krane Eating A Delicious Jollof Rice In A Private Jet Before His Arrest [Video]

Tboss Caught ‘Romancing’ Cynthia Obianodo’s Husband [WATCH VIDEO]

Lovely Bedroom Photos Of Annie Idibia Surface Online

Fans Stone Wizkid And Damage His Expensive Porsche For Ignoring Them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *