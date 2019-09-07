Daddy Freeze Reacts As Student Embarks On 41-Day Fasting

Popular On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted after news broke out that a student of Ebonyi state university landed in the hospital for subjecting himself to 40 days and 40-night fasting.

Daddy Freeze in his reaction said the act is not faith but an utter senselessness.

The controversial OAP added that anyone who encourages the act is wicked and heartless.

He concluded by saying everyone needs to ask why he landed in the hospital if what he did work.

See what he posted below: