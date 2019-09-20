Daddy Freeze Reacts To Port Harcourt Serial Killer Wearing Church Wrist Bands

Controversial Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the serial port Harcourt killer wearing church wrist bands.

Recall that the police in Rivers State arrested Gracious David-West, one of the alleged serial killers involved in the killing of young ladies in hotels across the state who rolls a white cloth material on the victims’ necks or waists after his killings.

David-West, an ex-militant, was caught on CCTV at one of the hotels he lodged with a girl, who was found dead after he left the place.

Seeing his old picture, the controversial OAP pointed out that seeing the serial killer using a church wristband and holding Bible is a shame on religion.

See his post below: