Daddy Freeze Reacts To Tacha’s Disqualification From BBNaija House

by Temitope Alabi
Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has taken to his IG page to react to the disqualification of Tacha from the BBNaija house.

Recall Tacha was disqualified from the house following her fight with Mercy.

Read Also: BBNaija: What Is Mercy Still Doing In The House, If Tacha Was Disqualified?: Daddy Freeze

Freeze asked what Tacha is still doing in the house if Mercy was disqualified seeing that they both were involved in the fight.

Read his post below;

“Dear Big brother, just in case you missed the clip here it is again, we can clearly see Mercy assaulting @symply_tacha twice once with how she flung her hair in Tacha’s face, the second time when she grabbed the iron in a threatening manner; THAT’S ASSAULT!

“Question what is Mercy still doing in the house if Tacha was disqualified?

“Mercy needs to be disqualified as well, unless you are employing a different metric for both of them, which in my opinion reeks hypocrisy! ~FRZ.”

Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze, mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

Veteran Yoruba Actress, Mulikat Adegbola Is Dead

ULC to protest against the removal of minimum wage

Goodluck Jonathan’s aide to appear in court over alleged N5.1bn fraud

EFCC closes trial case of Belgore’s fraud case

Barcelona President explains why the team played behind closed doors on Sunday

Nollywood gets additional N420.2m from FG

BBC apologises to Emir of Kano over wrong allegation

Over Five Tons of Indian Hemp Have Been Seized in Oyo – NDLEA

Bola Tinubu attends Ajimobi 68th birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *