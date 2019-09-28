Daddy Freeze Reacts To Tacha’s Disqualification From BBNaija House

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has taken to his IG page to react to the disqualification of Tacha from the BBNaija house.

Recall Tacha was disqualified from the house following her fight with Mercy.

Freeze asked what Tacha is still doing in the house if Mercy was disqualified seeing that they both were involved in the fight.

Read his post below;

“Dear Big brother, just in case you missed the clip here it is again, we can clearly see Mercy assaulting @symply_tacha twice once with how she flung her hair in Tacha’s face, the second time when she grabbed the iron in a threatening manner; THAT’S ASSAULT!

“Question what is Mercy still doing in the house if Tacha was disqualified?

“Mercy needs to be disqualified as well, unless you are employing a different metric for both of them, which in my opinion reeks hypocrisy! ~FRZ.”