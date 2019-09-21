Daddy Showkey Pays Tribute To His Late Dad After 41 Years

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer Daddy Showkey has taken to his IG page to pay tribute to his dad who died 41 years ago.

Sharing a photo of his dad, Showkey wrote;

I can’t Believe that is 41 years today that I lost my hero! my icon!! My role model !!! A Great and Wonderful Man My DADDY! The Daddy wey born Daddy ” JOHN ASANIOMATA PAUL ASIEMO ” Father I miss you like it was yesterday you left us, I hope I Made you proud because everyday I think if you are here will me will be proud of me and the little I achieved, I know you will have wanted higher institution I am sorry dad but my children are going now for me, so I am sorry dad please forgive anywhere you’re Pls appreciate the little I achieved I miss you the Great Palas

