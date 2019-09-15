Dammy Krane To Be Arraigned Over Threat, Cyber-Bullying

by Eyitemi
Dammy Krane
Dammy Krane

Dammy Krane will be arraigned before the Igbosere High Court on Monday, 16th September, by men of the Lagos state police command over allegation bothering on the threat to life, defamation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

According to reports, he was reported to the police by Merrybet after allegedly participating in a game show which was organized by the betting company and lost.

He was then said to have demanded some payments for appearing on the show but the company turned him down, claimed that payment was meant for only people that won.

Subsequently, he was allegedly said to have engaged the company in cyberbully and threatened the lives of their staffs.

His charge reads in part:

“That you, Johnson Hunga Oyindamola and others at large on the 29th day of July, 2019 at Cool FM in the Lagos magisterial district did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: conduct likely to cause breach of peace and threat to life and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

Another charge reads:

“That you, Johnson Hunga Oyindamola and others at large on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did threaten the life of the staff of Merrybet Gold Limited and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 301 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

