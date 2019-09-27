Dangote Shows Off Dancing Skills With Singer Teni Apata In New York (Video)

Nigerian Billionaire Aliko Dangote was recently spotted showing off his dance moves with singer Teni the entertainer while she was performing at an event in New York.

The Billionaire entrepreneur also expressed his excitements with his moves which were really interesting to watch.

The singer, Teni performed one of her hit song, ‘Case’, A song that recognized Dangote’s wealth and influence in Nigeria.

Dangote was excited as he shows off some unique dance steps.

Watch The Video Here:

 

 

