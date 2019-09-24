Dangote’s Daughter, Halima Tempted To Sing Dj Cuppy’s “Gelato” While Making Speech In New York (Video)

Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote’s Daughter, Halima revealed she was tempted to sing Dj Cuppy’s Gelato while making a speech in New York.

The business mogul, who was giving aspeech to commemorate the opening of the event, revealed that she couldn’t go through with it because of her terrible voice.

DJ Cuppy and her Billionaire father, Femi Otedola were also present at the official opening of the Africa Center in New York which was established by Aliko Dangote and his daughter.

Proud of her achievement, the disc jockey took to her Instagram story to share a clip of the speech calling Halima a legend.

Watch the video below: